UnMarshal 1-Day Volume Hits $1.41 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnMarshal has a market cap of $7.12 million and $1.41 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00058165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00126701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00174355 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.63 or 0.07429944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,749.74 or 1.00487536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.59 or 0.00889006 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.