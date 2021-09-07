Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of Unum Group worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 642.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,520 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,244.9% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 136,764 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

