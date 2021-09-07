Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.90 and last traded at C$13.75. 4,517,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 512% from the average session volume of 738,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.04.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Uranium Participation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.6345793 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Participation Company Profile (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

