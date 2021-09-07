Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

