Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.11.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of URBN stock opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
