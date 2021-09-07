US Bancorp DE Acquires 30,506 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,506 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after buying an additional 86,174 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 23,681 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

HPP opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -683.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

