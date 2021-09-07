US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 222.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. cut their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $89.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $597,340.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 963,470 shares of company stock worth $68,318,722 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

