US Bancorp DE Buys 4,035 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Envestnet worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 89.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,215,000 after buying an additional 760,028 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 724.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after buying an additional 729,035 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 131.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,262,000 after buying an additional 708,993 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 27.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,962,000 after buying an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 28.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 884,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,870,000 after buying an additional 194,050 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENV. Truist cut their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

ENV stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 282.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

