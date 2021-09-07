US Bancorp DE Buys 7,292 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,302 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FireEye were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FEYE. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of FireEye by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of FireEye by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,850 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of FireEye by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,836 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 108,878 shares of company stock worth $1,932,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FEYE opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. FireEye, Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. As a group, analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

