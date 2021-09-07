US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chart Industries stock opened at $192.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.68 and its 200 day moving average is $152.33. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $197.40.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

