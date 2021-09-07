US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,846 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 287.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78.

Several analysts have commented on GMAB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.