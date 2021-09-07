US Bancorp DE Has $2.28 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $276,961,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,840 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $47,965,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 804.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 400,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 356,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

NYSE:FR opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

