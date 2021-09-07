US Bancorp DE Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 259.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIB opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57.

