US Bancorp DE Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.