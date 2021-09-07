US Bancorp DE Has $2.46 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Genpact stock opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

