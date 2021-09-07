US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of LivePerson worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 9.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
