US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of LivePerson worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 9.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

