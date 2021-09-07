US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $194.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.93.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

