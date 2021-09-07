US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 4,093.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,058 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 581,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth $9,650,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 363,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 87,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 224,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

