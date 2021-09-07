US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,378,000 after buying an additional 212,567 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after buying an additional 764,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after buying an additional 233,032 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after buying an additional 2,363,600 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

