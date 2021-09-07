US Bancorp DE Sells 40,887 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,887 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,027,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,270,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRH by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after buying an additional 668,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after buying an additional 374,269 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday. upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.04. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is 132.39%.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

