US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 307.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 229.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -331.27 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.64.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

