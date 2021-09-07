US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Shares Up 9.7%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 49,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 94,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

US Nuclear Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UCLE)

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the design, building, and manufacture of radiation safety and monitoring instruments. It operates through the Optron, Overhoff, and Corporate segments. The Optron segment is located in Canoga Park, California. The Overhoff segment is located in located in Milford, Ohio. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.