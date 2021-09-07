USDX Market Capitalization Hits $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005725 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007897 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.