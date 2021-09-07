UTU Protocol (UTU) Price Hits $0.0345

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. UTU Protocol has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $173,832.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UTU Protocol

UTU Protocol is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com . The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io . UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

