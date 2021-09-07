V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,192 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of V.F. worth $17,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,367,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,264,000 after acquiring an additional 151,217 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in V.F. by 23.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 14.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in V.F. by 59.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

