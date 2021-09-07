Vai Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $82.60 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

