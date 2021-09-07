Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

NYSE:VLO opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

