Valor Token Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Valor Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Valor Token has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Valor Token has a market cap of $7.92 million and $775,233.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00150720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.86 or 0.00741881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044282 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (VALOR) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.