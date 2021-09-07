VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,978 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.65% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $32,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $33.24. 8,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,146. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

