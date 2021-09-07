Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

VIG opened at $162.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.58 and a 200-day moving average of $153.51. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

