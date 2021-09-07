Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,544,000. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $162.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.51. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

