Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $33,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,354,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after buying an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.44. 34,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,265. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

