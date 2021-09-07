Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.68. 65,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,265. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.51. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.