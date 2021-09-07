Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Portfolio Solutions LLC

Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 8.5% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $72,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,904.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $70.28. The company had a trading volume of 270,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,106. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

