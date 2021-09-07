Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $430.28

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $430.28 and last traded at $428.90, with a volume of 404470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $429.35.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

