Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 569,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,971,000 after acquiring an additional 97,999 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $994,000.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,914. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

