Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $247.58. 17,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,429. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

