Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $251.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $171.02 and a twelve month high of $251.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

