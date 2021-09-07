Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.48. 4,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,542. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.32. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $229.96.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.