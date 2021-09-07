Vanilla Network Price Tops $16.87 on Major Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $16.87 or 0.00035226 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $11.15 million and $128,142.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00057566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00127072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00175740 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.22 or 0.07888939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,392.69 or 1.01044097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.77 or 0.00886924 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 807,280 coins and its circulating supply is 660,766 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.