VeChain (VET) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. VeChain has a market cap of $7.61 billion and $1.44 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeChain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000194 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013683 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002499 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

