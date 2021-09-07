Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus stock opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $589.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, analysts predict that Vectrus will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.