Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.41.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 140.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after buying an additional 597,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after buying an additional 392,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after buying an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,684,000 after buying an additional 198,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ventas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after buying an additional 354,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.