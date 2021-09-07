Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 46,438 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 339,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,328,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock worth $956,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

