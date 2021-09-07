Verso (VSO) Price Tops $0.0994 on Exchanges

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Verso coin can now be bought for about $0.0994 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Verso has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $197,693.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verso has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00130551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00179964 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.57 or 0.07627136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,808.55 or 0.99792572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.50 or 0.00905003 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.