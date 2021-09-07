Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.73

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.73 and last traded at $75.21, with a volume of 3234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). As a group, analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.