Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,323 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 824,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,454,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Truist upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

