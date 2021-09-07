Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.55 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

