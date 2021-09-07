Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,947,000 after purchasing an additional 441,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 35.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

