Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,357 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,967,000. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 242,199 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 115,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.