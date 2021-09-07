Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.99. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

